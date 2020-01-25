Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,847. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 335.80, a PEG ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,741 shares of company stock worth $2,902,162 over the last ninety days. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

