Summit X LLC Buys 540 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit X LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

