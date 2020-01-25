Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. 1,776,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.