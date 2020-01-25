Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 831 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 685,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,180,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $120.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,670,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

