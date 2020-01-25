Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,220 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $199.72. The company had a trading volume of 629,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,606. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

