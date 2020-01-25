Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 339.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,998,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,450. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

