Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 41,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 866,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,602,000 after buying an additional 278,693 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Brown University bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. 28,432,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,218,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

