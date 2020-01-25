Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 129,495 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 418.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.