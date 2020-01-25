Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

In other news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,838. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

