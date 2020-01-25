Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 868,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,248. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.