Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.00. 4,467,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

