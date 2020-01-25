Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.78. 1,753,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,538. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $123.61 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $141.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.14.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.