Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,925 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

MET traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.