Successful Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

