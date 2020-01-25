Successful Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

