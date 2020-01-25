Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 11th

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 175.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 150.9%.

NYSE SPH opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

