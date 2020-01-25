Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.4% of Watch Point Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Watch Point Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

