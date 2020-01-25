Strs Ohio Sells 18,845 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $47,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $150.38. 3,141,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

