Strs Ohio Reduces Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FMC were worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FMC by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,045,000 after acquiring an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $95.68. 591,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.