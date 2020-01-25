Strs Ohio Has $56.50 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $56,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $164.66. 484,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $123.39 and a 52 week high of $165.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

