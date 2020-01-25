Strs Ohio Has $40.57 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.63. 1,066,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,299,898.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

