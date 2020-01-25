Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Stratasys Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

