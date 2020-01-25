STPT (STPT) Market Cap Hits $6.15 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One STPT token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $435,817.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STPT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.