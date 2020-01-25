Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.26, 241,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 129,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.28.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 68,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,055,923.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

