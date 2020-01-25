Stifel Nicolaus Increases Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target to $115.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on Citrix Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.44.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $693,139.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.