Stifel Nicolaus Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $65.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Shares of BC stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

