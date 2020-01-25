Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Msci by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 172.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.78.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI opened at $276.11 on Friday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.87.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

