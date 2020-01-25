Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Under Armour by 171.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Under Armour by 380.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 23.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

UAA opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

