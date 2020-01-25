Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

