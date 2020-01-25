Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

