Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

