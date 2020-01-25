Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 245 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventas by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after acquiring an additional 950,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 1,064.5% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ventas by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,203,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244,235 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTR opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

