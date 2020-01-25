Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 1,063.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 93.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 857,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 158,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 675,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

