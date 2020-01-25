Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.80

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and traded as low as $8.73. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 12,013 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

