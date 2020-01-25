Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Raised to $25.50 at Stephens

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $25.00 to $25.50 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 1,922,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,509. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,365,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 1,097,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 915,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 217,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

