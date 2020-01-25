SteepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $30,382.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $30,382.00 and $5.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005855 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003247 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

