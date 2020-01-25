State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $87.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,287,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in State Street by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

