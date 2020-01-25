State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87,980 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 2,289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $351.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day moving average is $299.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.27 and a twelve month high of $354.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

