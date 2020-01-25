State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 222,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $54.07. 6,379,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.