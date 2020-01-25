State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,000,900 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3,301.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.99% of UGI worth $93,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UGI. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

UGI stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $43.58. 1,206,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.51. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

