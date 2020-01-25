State of Michigan Retirement System Has $48.66 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $48,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2,753,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 55,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. 607,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

