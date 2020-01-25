State of Michigan Retirement System Has $108.51 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $108,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 349.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 2,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

