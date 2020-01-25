State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $35,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.12.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $211.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.