State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,464,200 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 3,783.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,464,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 87,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

KAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill purchased 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

