State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 244.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

