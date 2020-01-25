State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,362 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 254.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $679.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

