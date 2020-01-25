State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 425 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $340.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.77 and a 12 month high of $394.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.