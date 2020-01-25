StarCoin Price Down 77% Over Last Week (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One StarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. StarCoin has a total market cap of $113,679.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarCoin has traded down 77% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00642041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008032 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034735 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv . StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam . The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

