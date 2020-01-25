Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $97.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,340. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

