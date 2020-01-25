Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $97.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.35.
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,340. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
