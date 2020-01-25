Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of STMP traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 385,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $207.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

